Teen Duo Nabbed For Armed Facebook Marketplace Robbery In Shelton, Police Say

The incident occurred in Shelton around 9:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, on Perry Hill Road.

According to Shelton Police Det. Christopher Nugent, the department received a 911 call from a woman who said she met the man and woman on the social media app and agreed to purchase the sneakers.

When the duo arrived at her home in a silver SUV, the victim said a disagreement started over the cost of the shoes, and she attempted to get her money back from the front-seat passenger, Nugent said.

Nugent said the victim said that as she was attempting to get her money back, the man pulled a handgun out and pointed it at her.

The victim reported she noticed that as the SUV drove off, it had a paper license plate on the back.

Moments later, Nugent said, a Shelton police officer spotted the SUV and made a traffic stop. During the stop, the officer found a loaded stolen firearm and items related to the Facebook Marketplace sale inside the SUV.

The driver of Bridgeport was identified as Wazim Ali Hariprashad, age 19. He was charged with:

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Theft of a firearm,

Carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

The female passenger, identified as Caroline Gabriela Ruiz-Robinson, age 18, also of Bridgeport, was charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

She was released on a $50,000 bond.

This is a developing story.

