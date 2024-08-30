Teen Duo Nabbed For Armed Facebook Marketplace Robbery In Shelton, Police Say

The incident occurred in Shelton around 9:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, on Perry Hill Road.
According to Shelton Police Det. Christopher Nugent, the department received a 911 call from a woman who said she met the man and woman on the social media app and agreed to purchase the sneakers.
When the duo arrived at her home in a silver SUV, the victim said a disagreement started over the cost of the shoes, and she attempted to get her money back from the front-seat passenger, Nugent said.
Nugent said the victim said that as she was attempting to get her money back, the man pulled a handgun out and pointed it at her.
The victim reported she noticed that as the SUV drove off, it had a paper license plate on the back.
Moments later, Nugent said, a Shelton police officer spotted the SUV and made a traffic stop. During the stop, the officer found a loaded stolen firearm and items related to the Facebook Marketplace sale inside the SUV.
The driver of Bridgeport was identified as Wazim Ali Hariprashad, age 19. He was charged with:
- Robbery
- Conspiracy to commit robbery
- Theft of a firearm,
- Carrying a pistol without a permit.
He was held on a $100,000 bond.
The female passenger, identified as Caroline Gabriela Ruiz-Robinson, age 18, also of Bridgeport, was charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
She was released on a $50,000 bond.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
