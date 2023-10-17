Shelton Worker Burned During Equipment Fire

The incident took place in Shelton around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 16 at 30 Oliver Terrace, said the Shelton Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the business on a report of an equipment fire and several reports of a loud explosion in the area, the department said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke visible from the machine that inside the building.

Once the command was established, units were directed to extinguish the small remaining fire. Shelton EMS transported the worker to a local trauma facility with burns to his hands and face.

Eighteen firefighters with Engines 35, 24, Truck 3, and Ladder 47 operated under the Command of Deputy Chief Paul Wilson.

The Fire Marshal was on the scene conducting the cause of the fire.

There was smoke damage to the building but no fire damage. The name of the business or the victim was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

