Shelton Resident Charged With Illegal Possession Of Fireworks After Fire

Stephen Lupkas, age 54, of Shelton, was arrested after turning himself in to police on Monday, July 22, in connection with a fire at his home at 7 Bruce Drive on Saturday, June 22.

According to Det. Christopher Nugent of the Shelton Police, while extinguishing the fire, firefighters encountered a large number of fireworks, which were actively going off as they suppressed the fire, which was concentrated in the garage area and lower level of the residence.

Nugent said that the Shelton Police and Shelton Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police, investigated and found a large number of fireworks displays in the garage and basement of the residence.

Due to the conditions, it was determined that it would be secured so a follow-up could be completed safely.

Nugent said that based on the conditions of the residence, it was determined that the fireworks would not be removed, and officials would reburn the contents inside to mitigate them further for safety measures.

Shelton Police Department and Shelton Fire Marshal’s Office obtained a court order to conduct a controlled burn of the residences scheduled for Thursday, June 27, which was completed, Nugent said.

Lupkas was released on a promise to appear in Derby Superior Court on Tuesday, July 30.

