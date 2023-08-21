A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Shelton Man Nabbed For Masturbating In Front Of Mother, 5-Year-Old, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was charged with public indecency after allegedly masturbating on a nature trail in front of a woman and her son.

Matthew McGovern
Matthew McGovern Photo Credit: Shelton Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Shelton resident 28-year-old Matthew McGovern was charged on Friday, Aug. 18 after police responded to the walking trails in the area of Wesley Drive, said Det. Richard Bango of the Shelton Police.

Bango said around 4:30 p.m., a mother and her 5-year-old son were walking on the trail and came upon a man with his pants down and his penis exposed. The woman reported the man appeared to be masturbating.

Shelton Police responded and when they arrived, they observed McGovern with his pants still down, Bango said.

He was taken into custody and charged with public indecency and breach of peace. McGovern was later released on a $500 bond.

to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE