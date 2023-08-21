Shelton Man Nabbed For Masturbating In Front Of Mother, 5-Year-Old, Police Say

Shelton resident 28-year-old Matthew McGovern was charged on Friday, Aug. 18 after police responded to the walking trails in the area of Wesley Drive, said Det. Richard Bango of the Shelton Police.

Bango said around 4:30 p.m., a mother and her 5-year-old son were walking on the trail and came upon a man with his pants down and his penis exposed. The woman reported the man appeared to be masturbating.

Shelton Police responded and when they arrived, they observed McGovern with his pants still down, Bango said.

He was taken into custody and charged with public indecency and breach of peace. McGovern was later released on a $500 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.