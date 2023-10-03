Shelton Cop Uses Golf Cart To Catch Suspect Wanted For Violating Protective Order

The incident took place in Shelton on Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to Shelton Police, New London County resident Michael Busto, age 33, of New London, was nabbed after police received a call that he had violated a protective order.

When police arrived at the home, Busto had fled just minutes before through a wooded area toward the Brownson County Club, police said.

When officers arrived at the club, golfers told them Busto had run across the golf course toward the Lane Street Cemetery.

One officer briefly commandeered a golf cart to track down Busto hiding in a wooded area by the cemetery, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with:

Violation of a protective order

Disorderly conduct

Interfering with an officer

Busto was also charged on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear.

He was held on a total of $200,000 bond.

The golf cart was returned.

