Shelton-Based Subway Closing Hundreds Of Restaurants Yearly, Aims For 'Smart Growth'

Subway closed 631 locations in 2024, QSR Magazine reported on Tuesday, April 29. The sandwich giant ended the year with 19,502 restaurants nationwide – the lowest count in nearly 20 years.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company has shuttered about 7,616 locations in the US since peaking in 2015 with more than 27,000 restaurants. 2024 also marked Subway's largest yearly decline since it lost 1,043 locations in 2021.

Despite mass closings, Subway remains the biggest restaurant brand in the US. Starbucks came in second with 16,935 US shops, and McDonald’s ranked third with 13,559.

Subway has still found global success, growing to nearly 37,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. More than 10,000 new locations are planned internationally through development deals signed in recent years.

A Subway spokesperson said the company is focusing on "smart growth" by closing underperforming locations, relocating others, and building new ones matching the brand's future vision.

"In the US, we are optimizing our footprint using a strategic, data-driven approach to ensure restaurants are in the right location, image and format and operated by the right franchisees," the spokesperson told QSR. "This includes opening new restaurants as well as relocating or closing locations as needed, to ensure a consistent, high-quality and convenient guest experience."

In late 2024, Subway unveiled its new "Fresh Forward 2.0" prototype, with bolder wall graphics, local messaging, updated lighting, and warmer design tones. More than 20,000 restaurants worldwide have adopted the updated design, including 10,000 across North America.

Subway is facing growing competition from fellow sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs. Private equity firm Blackstone acquired Jersey Mike's in November 2024 and the company hopes to dramatically increase its presence beyond its more than 3,000 US locations.

Other chains are also having trouble retaining customers.

In the first quarter of 2025, McDonald's reported a US sales drop of 3.6%, its steepest decline since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Companies like Chipotle, Domino's, Pizza Hut, Shake Shack, and Starbucks also had slower or declining Q1 sales, NBC News reported.

Along with redesigning restaurants, Subway has tried creative menu additions to attract customers. New items include Doritos Footlong Nachos, the Oreo Footlong Cookie, and a Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie.

Founded in 1965, Subway remained family-owned until Roark Capital bought the company in 2024 for a reported $9.6 billion.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.