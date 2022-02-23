COVID-19: School District In Fairfield County Announces It Will Lift Mask Mandate

A Fairfield County school district announced it will be among those who will be lifting its COVID-19 mask policy when the state-ordered mandate ends on Monday, Feb. 28.

Trumbull Schools Superintendent Martin Semmel announced that as of Feb. 28, facial coverings will not be required for students, staff, or visitors to all district buildings.

Beyond Feb. 28, it will be the choice of students, parents, and staff members about whether or not they choose to mask up.

As per federal guidance, masks will still be required in public transportation settings, including school buses.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont previously said that he “thinks today with boosters, given vaccines, given the N95 masks, you are in a better position to keep yourself safe, your child is in a better place to keep themselves safe,” when it comes to facial coverings in schools.

After a January spike of new cases, Connecticut has seen the COVID-19 numbers plateauing, with its daily infection rate settling around or under 4 percent.

