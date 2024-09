Shelton police released photos of the two men they believe stole purses recently and were also spotted trying to steal people's ATM pins by watching them input the numbers.

The men are wearing hats in the surveillance videos, which block a portion of their faces, complicating identification efforts, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the thefts to contact Shelton police detectives at 203-924-1544.

