Police ID Shelton Man Killed In Fiery Crash

Police have identified a Fairfield County man who was killed in a single-car fiery crash in Shelton.

The area of the fatal crash. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps
Mauricio Sierra Zapata, age 24, of Shelton.was killed around 11:30 on Sunday, June 23, in the area of Commerce Drive and Research Drive.

According to Det. Christopher Nugent of the Shelton Police, responding firefighters and police found the car on fire and pulled Zapata out of the vehicle.

He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating the incident.

