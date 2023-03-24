Woman Nabbed For Shelton Walmart Robbery, Attacking Employees, Cops Say

A 21-year-old Bridgeport woman was nabbed for a string of crimes that started with a robbery at the Shelton Walmart.

According to Det. Richard Bango, of the Shelton Police, the arrest of Keyarra Burnett-Johnson stems from an incident that occurred at Walmart located at 465 Bridgeport Ave in Shelton on Wednesday, March 22.

The incident started when Shelton Police officers responded to the store for a reported fight. Once on the scene, they learned that Burnett-Johnson, accompanied by two juveniles, attempted to leave the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying, Bango said.d

Bango said when the store’s loss prevention staff questioned Burnett-Johnson about the unpaid merchandise she began to yell and spit at them. She also struck a Walmart employee with a curtain rod that she stole.

The Walmart employee sustained minor injuries during the incident. During the altercation, a Walmart employee dropped his phone which was stolen by Burnett- Johnson.

Burnett-Johnson and the two juveniles then fled the store in a Jeep Cherokee. Witnesses on the scene took note of the vehicle and its registration plate.

Shelton Patrol officers located the vehicle on Bridgeport Avenue and attempted to stop it but it refused to stop and fled onto Route 8 at a high rate of speed, Bango said.

The Walmart employee was able to GPS track his stolen phone which showed it was at a residential address in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport officers responded and located the vehicle along with Burnett-Johnson and the two juveniles. It was also discovered that Burnett-Johnson does not possess a license to operate a vehicle, Bango said.

Burnett-Johnson was arrested and charged with:

Robbery

Two counts of risk of injury to a child

Engaging police in pursuit

Operating a motor vehicle without a license.

She was released on a $5,000 bond.

