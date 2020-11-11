Woman Faces DUI Charge Following Crash In Fairfield County

A woman was arrested for alleged DUI after turning herself in to police for a crash that took place earlier this year in Fairfield County.

Blaine Stiegler, 32, of Westport, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 5, in connection with the crash which took place around 5 p.m., Saturday, August 22, said the New Canaan Police.

Stiegler turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest, police said.

On the day of the crash, which took place on Silvermine Road, police said Stiegler had a blood alcohol level of .37 percent or more than three times the legal limit.

