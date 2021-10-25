Contact Us
Shelton Daily Voice serves Shelton, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Shelton Daily Voice serves Shelton, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Woman Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Tractor-Trailer In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A pedestrian struck on I-84 in Fairfield County has died. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
The woman was struck on the Rochambeau Bridge in Connecticut. Photo Credit: rochambeaubridge.com

A woman whose vehicle became disabled on I-84 in Fairfield County before she was struck by a tractor-trailer has died from her injuries.

Hartford resident Samantha Figueroa, age 22, was driving her Mercury Grand Marquis LS on the Rochambeau Bridge on I-84 at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 when it became disabled in Newtown, Connecticut State Police said.

While she was standing next to her disabled vehicle in the left of two lanes on the roadway attempting to flag down passing vehicles, a tractor-trailer struck her vehicle after failing to operate a left curve, said police.

In the crash, Figueroa was also struck. She was transported by paramedics to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, where she was later pronounced dead.

The fatal incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police investigator David Loughman by calling (203) 267-2200.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Shelton Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.