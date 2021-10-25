Woman Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Tractor-Trailer In Fairfield County

A woman whose vehicle became disabled on I-84 in Fairfield County before she was struck by a tractor-trailer has died from her injuries.

Hartford resident Samantha Figueroa, age 22, was driving her Mercury Grand Marquis LS on the Rochambeau Bridge on I-84 at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 when it became disabled in Newtown, Connecticut State Police said.

While she was standing next to her disabled vehicle in the left of two lanes on the roadway attempting to flag down passing vehicles, a tractor-trailer struck her vehicle after failing to operate a left curve, said police.

In the crash, Figueroa was also struck. She was transported by paramedics to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, where she was later pronounced dead.

The fatal incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police investigator David Loughman by calling (203) 267-2200.

