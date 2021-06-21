Teen Killed In Apparent Drive-By Shooting In Fairfield County

Police are asking the public for help after a teen was shot and killed during an apparent drive-shooting in Fairfield County.

Danbury Police discovered the 18-year-old city resident around 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20, in the area of 19 Mill Ridge Road after receiving multiple complaints of gunshots coming from the area, said the Danbury Police.

When responding officers arrived in the area, they found Yhameek Johnson being cared for by area residents.

Johnson was the victim of a drive-by shooting, as he had been shot minutes earlier. Officers rendered aid until emergency medical technicians arrived and later transported Johnson to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Danbury police investigators are currently investigating the incident and are asking for assistance from the public.

"The assailants have yet to be identified and the motive for the shooting is unknown," police said.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact 203-790-TIPS or the assigned investigator J.Williams@danbury-ct.gov.

