Shelton Parents Charged With Providing Alcohol To Minors

Two Shelton parents have been charged with allegedly providing alcohol at a house party where a fight took place and later led to the stabbing death of a popular Fairfield County teen at another location.

Paul Leifer, age 59, and Susanna Leifer, age 51, both of Shelton, were arrested on Thursday, March 9 for the incident which took place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, said Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton Police.

The arrests stem from a party held at their home located at 5 Lazy Brook Drive in Shelton. Several high school students attended the party where alcohol was present, Bango said.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Susanna had interactions with some of the attendees, and a fight broke out, Bango added.

Bango said that after the Lazy Brook Drive party was dispersed some of the attendees left and engaged in a fight in town which resulted in the stabbing death of James "Jimmy" McGrath.

McGrath, age 17, a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School, died after being stabbed by a 16-year-old, Shelton Police reported at the time.

Paul Leifer was charged with permitting minors to possess alcohol.

Susanna Leifer was charged with permitting minors to possess alcohol and reckless endangerment.

Both were released on Promise to Appear tickets and given a court date of Monday, April 3.

