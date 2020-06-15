Seymour Woman, 19, Killed At Graduation Party

A 19-year-old area woman was shot five times and killed during a drive-by shooting at a graduation party.

Tyanna Johnson, of Seymour, in New Haven County, was killed around 11 p.m., Friday, June 12, while attending a party at Shoelace Park, on East 226 St., and Bronx Boulevard, in the Bronx, said the NYPD.

According to the NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, a group of four people was shot when two men in a silver BMW pulled up to the celebration and opened fired before fleeing.

"This should have been a joyous occasion, but instead it turned into a nightmare," Harrison said on Twitter.

Video surveillance during the shooting. NYPD Twitter

When police arrived on the scene, in addition to Johnson, they found a 15-year-old teen shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man who was shot in the groin, and a 16-year-old male shot in the ankle, the NYPD said.

Johnson, who had been shot at least five times, including once in the head, was transported to NYC Health & Hospital/Jacobi, where she was pronounced dead, NYPD said.

The 15-year-old male was also transported to Jacobi where he remains in stable condition. The other two victims were taken to Montefiore North Hospital before being transferred to Jacobi where they are also in stable condition.

Police said Monday, June 15, there have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.