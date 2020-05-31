Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Protests Lead To More Road Closures In Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
Route 1 in Norwalk
Route 1 in Norwalk Photo Credit: Google Maps

This story has been updated.

Protests over police-involved deaths are causing more road closures in the area on Sunday afternoon, May 31.

A stretch of I-95 in New Haven has been shut down in both directions with hundreds of protestors on the roadway.

Northbound I-95 is closed between exits 14 and 15 in Norwalk.

Connecticut Avenue (Route 1) is closed between Rampart Road and Scribner Avenue in Norwalk. The closure was extended to Scribner Avenue, said Norwalk Police, advising motorists to avoid the area.

In addition, South Main Street near the Norwalk Police Station and West Street are both congested and motorists should avoid those areas

Lanes have reopened on I-84 in Waterbury after they were closed for protestors on the roadway between exits 22 and 23.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

