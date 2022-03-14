Police Search For Suspects After Safe Stolen From Restaurant In Shelton

Police are asking the public for help identifying a van and a suspect connected with the theft of a safe from a Fairfield County restaurant.

The incident took place on Monday, March 7, when the Shelton Police responded to the Little Barn Pub, located at 901 Bridgeport Ave., located on SPD for the report of a burglary.

The suspects, driving a van, popped out a window and entered the establishment then proceeded to take a safe, police said.

A van arrived and the suspects put the safe in the van. There is damage on the passenger side of the van, police added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shelton Police at 203-924-1544.

Calls may be confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.