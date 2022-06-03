Occupants Rescued After Being Trapped Inside Cars In Head-On Shelton Crash

Fire crews in Fairfield County rescued the occupants of two vehicles who were left trapped following a head-on crash.

Firefighters responded to a report of a crash with occupants trapped in both vehicles at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, according to the Shelton Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene on Leavenworth Road near Indian Wells Road, they saw that one of the vehicles was hanging over the guardrail and was starting to slide down an incline, fire officials said.

Once crews stabilized the vehicles, authorities removed the doors from one vehicle and the doors and roof from the other.

Fire crews used hydraulic tools and saws to dismantle the vehicles to get access to the occupants, authorities said.

After both trapped occupants were freed, they were taken to a trauma facility for treatment, Shelton fire said.

Fire officials said the Shelton Police Department is investigating the crash.

