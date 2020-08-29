Man Wanted For Robbery At People’s Bank Inside Stop & Shop In Area

A midday bank robber is wanted in Connecticut after a brazen robbery of a People’s Bank branch located inside a Milford Stop & Shop.

The Milford Police Department released photos of a man who allegedly robbed People’s Bank on East Town Road on Monday, Aug. 24.

Police said that the bank robber (pictured above) handed the teller a note demanding money, though no weapon was displayed. The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Investigators said the suspect was a white male wearing a grey cloth mask, and grey winter hat with a “Punisher” skull on the front.

A $500 reward has been issued by the Connecticut Bankers Association for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the bank robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or bank robbery has been asked to contact Det. Sgt. Cortes by calling (203) 877-1465 or emailing jcortes@milfordct.gov.

