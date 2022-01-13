Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Fairfield County Crash

A driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

Connecticut State Police said the crash happened on Route 7 North in Brookfield at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

A 2005 Ford F150 was traveling in an unknown lane near Exit 12 when for an unknown reason, the Ford ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail end in the median, police said.

The Ford then veered across the road and ran off into the shoulder up an embankment and rolled over, police said.

The driver, a 50-year-old New Haven County man, from Southbury, was hospitalized with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Thomas #1078 at Troop A - Southbury at 203-267-2200 or Peter.Thomas@ct.gov.

