Man Faces Prostitution Charges After Forcing Woman To Shelton Hotel, Police Say

A 28-year-old Connecticut man was charged with promoting prostitution after he allegedly forced a woman from one hotel to another against her will.

New Haven County resident Daqwon Graham, of Ansonia was arrested by Shelton Police on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The arrest stems from a complaint Shelton Police Department received where a victim was reportedly taken from a New London County hotel against her will to a Shelton hotel on Bridgeport Avenue, said Det. Christopher Nugent.

Patrol officers responded to the hotel on Bridgeport Avenue and spotted the victim with Graham walking towards the rear exit. Officers identified the victim and Graham, Nugent said.

The victim reported to officers that she was brought from New London against her will to the Shelton Hotel and that Graham threatened her during the incident, he added.

Officers confirmed Graham rented a room at the hotel, where adult escort services were believed to have been occurring, Nugent said.

Graham was charged with:

Unlawful restraint

Threatening

Promoting prostitution

He was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

