Man Charged With Robbery Of Westport CVS, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was charged with robbery and larceny after police said he stole merchandise from a CVS Pharmacy.

Shaun Costello, 38, of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday, Nov. 4, for the alleged robbery and larceny that took place around 6 a.m., Sept. 13, at the CVS Pharmacy on Post Road East in Westport, said Westport Police Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, staff told officers a man and a woman entered the store and began filling reusable shopping bags with the merchandise.

The two did not pay and were headed for the exit when stopped. The man then allegedly clenched his fist stating he had a syringe he could stab someone with, police said.

The two fled in a waiting vehicle, Prezioso said.

The staff estimated the merchandise at $900.

An investigation identified Costello as the male suspect, police said.

An arrest warrant was then sought and granted for Costello and he was arrested on Wednesday.

He was charged with:

Robbery

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Conspiracy to commit larceny

He was unable to post a $100,000 bond.

