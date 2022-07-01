Man Charged After Investigation Into Narcotics Sales From Shelton Home

A 47-year-old man was charged following an investigation into the sale of heroin and crack cocaine from a home in Fairfield County.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Huntington Street in Shelton on Wednesday, June 29, following a narcotics investigation, according to Connecticut State Police.

Detectives seized suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin/fentanyl, and scales and packaging materials from the home, police said.

Police said Mark Danielczuk, who was at the home at the time of the search, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

He was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 12, authorities said.

