Contact Us
Shelton Daily Voice serves Shelton, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Shelton Daily Voice serves Shelton, CT

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 16 Charged In Takedown Of CT Fentanyl, Heroin Distribution Ring
Police & Fire

Man Charged After Investigation Into Narcotics Sales From Shelton Home

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Mark Danielczuk
Mark Danielczuk Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 47-year-old man was charged following an investigation into the sale of heroin and crack cocaine from a home in Fairfield County.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Huntington Street in Shelton on Wednesday, June 29, following a narcotics investigation, according to Connecticut State Police. 

Detectives seized suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin/fentanyl, and scales and packaging materials from the home, police said. 

Police said Mark Danielczuk, who was at the home at the time of the search, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

He was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 12, authorities said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.