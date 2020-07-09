Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Shelton Daily Voice
Know Them? Duo Accused Of Stealing $9K In Jewelry At CT Post Mall

Zak Failla
Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry at the Connecticut Post Mall. Photo Credit: Milford Police Department
One of the suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the Connecticut Post Mall Photo Credit: Milford Police
One of the suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the Connecticut Post Mall Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen by two men at the Connecticut Post Mall, police said.

The Milford Police Department issued an alert and surveillance photos of two men who were caught on camera stealing more than $9,000 worth of jewelry from a store in the mall.

Police said the alleged theft happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, June 22. No other descriptive information was provided on either of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of either suspect has been asked to contact Milford Police Officer Cameron Luth by calling (203) 878-6551 and referencing case number 2418-20.

