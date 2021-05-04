Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jeep At Fairfield County Car Dealership Hit During Two-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Jeep sitting in a Fairfield County car dealership parking lot was damaged when it was hit by a vehicle involved in a two-car crash.
A Jeep sitting in a Fairfield County car dealership parking lot was damaged when it was hit by a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Photo Credit: Ridgefield Police Department

A new Jeep Grand Cherokee sitting on the lot of a Fairfield County car dealership ended up damaged during a two-vehicle crash.

The incident took place around 7 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, on Danbury Road in Ridgefield when a woman was swerving to avoid another vehicle pulling into her lane of travel and ended up entering the lot of Pamby Motors and hitting the vehicle, said Captain Shawn Platt of the Ridgefield Police.

The woman was treated at the scene and released. 

The Jeep received "substantial damage," police said.

The second driver, who pulled in front of the first vehicle, Vanessa Martinez, age 27, of Ridgefield was written a ticket for failure to grant a right of way, police said.

