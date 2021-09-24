ID Released For Man Killed In Fairfield County House Fire

Police have released the name of a 76-year-old man who died when a house fire broke out in Fairfield County.

A structure fire was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 at a home on Route 55 West in the Town of Sherman, police said.

According to police, during the investigation the following day on Monday, Sept. 20, human remains were recovered in the basement of the home by the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington for further examination, and it was determined on Tuesday, Sept. 21 that they belonged to Richard Genalski, a resident of the Route 55 West home.

The Medical Examiner has determined that the cause and manner of death was accidental; the result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

