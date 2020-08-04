Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Shelton Daily Voice serves Shelton, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Shelton Daily Voice serves Shelton, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Tropical Storm Isaias Update: These Fairfield County Towns Most Affected By Power Outages
Police & Fire

Fairfield County Woman Dies In Apparent Drowning On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A woman from Fairfield County swimming on Long Island who died in an apparent drowning after suffering an episode has been identified, police said.
A woman from Fairfield County swimming on Long Island who died in an apparent drowning after suffering an episode has been identified, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman from Fairfield County swimming on Long Island who died in an apparent drowning after suffering an episode has been identified, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department received a report at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 of a man and woman on a boat in need of assistance in Centre Island near Montecito Road.

According to police, while swimming in the water, the woman, now identified as 47-year-old Tawanda Kali, of Stamford, became distressed and required assistance. She was airlifted by a Nassau County Police Aviation unit and transported to an area hospital.

Police said that she was pronounced dead at 10:23 a.m. by a doctor. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Shelton Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.