Fairfield County Woman Dies In Apparent Drowning On Long Island

A woman from Fairfield County swimming on Long Island who died in an apparent drowning after suffering an episode has been identified, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department received a report at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 of a man and woman on a boat in need of assistance in Centre Island near Montecito Road.

According to police, while swimming in the water, the woman, now identified as 47-year-old Tawanda Kali, of Stamford, became distressed and required assistance. She was airlifted by a Nassau County Police Aviation unit and transported to an area hospital.

Police said that she was pronounced dead at 10:23 a.m. by a doctor.

