Fairfield County Man Busted For Harassment, Other Charges In Westport, Police Said

A 32-year-old man who allegedly made repeated phone calls to an area business in an attempt to reach a person he was barred from contacting has been arrested for harassment.

Cole Hernandez, 32, of Bridgeport, was arrested on an active warrant on Wednesday, Nov. 4, for an incident which took place on Thursday, July 9, in Westport, said Westport Police Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

According to Prezioso, on the morning of July 9, officers responded to a local business on a report of harassing telephone calls.

Staff reported that a male caller had been repeatedly calling the business, at times making threatening statements, Prezioso said.

An investigation identified Hernandez as the suspect, he added.

It was alleged that Hernandez was attempting to reach an employee of the business whom he is barred from contacting by a standing court order of protection.

He did at times make direct contact with the victim via telephone. An arrest warrant was sought and granted for Hernandez in connection with this investigation.

On the morning of Nov. 4, Westport Police were contacted by the West Hartford Police Department reporting that Hernandez was being held in their custody in connection with this and other active warrants for his arrest.

Hernandez was transported to Westport Police headquarters where he was charged with harassment and violation of a protective order.

Bond for these charges was set at $1,000. Computer checks also showed that Hernandez was currently the subject of two active court-ordered arrest warrants for violation of the terms of his probation.

He was then also charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Each of the warrants carried a $50,000 court set bond. The total in bonds for Hernandez was $101,000.00.

Hernandez was unable to post these bonds and was transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on the morning of Thursday, November 5.

