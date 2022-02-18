Fairfield County Man Accused Of Operating Drug Factory

A Fairfield County man was busted for allegedly operating a drug factory after police received complaints of drug dealing in the area.

Felipe "Savi" Rosa, age 32, of Danbury, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 17 following the execution of search warrants in Danbury.

According to Det. Lt. Mark Williams, of the Danbury Police Department, members of the special investigations division, patrol division, and the DEA task force executed the warrant on Rosa's home and car.

"Rosa became a person of interest to investigators after receiving multiple complaints about him selling illicit drugs within the City of Danbury," Williams said.

Shortly after, an investigation was initiated, during which investigators witnessed Rosa engage in several suspected drug transactions, Williams said.

During Thursday's operation, officers spotted Rosa leaving his home and driving to a nearby shopping center, where he was taken into custody by police investigators, Williams said.

As this was occurring, investigators proceeded to execute the warrant for his residence.

As a result of searching the listed places, investigators found several thousand dollars, a loaded pistol, several pounds of marijuana, assorted narcotics, and drug paraphernalia, he added.

Rosa was arrested and charged with:

Operating a drug factory

Possession of cannabis in a locked container

Manufacturing cannabis WITS

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance WITS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal possession of a pistol

Criminal possession of ammunition

Risk of injury to a child

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

