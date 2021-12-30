Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Serious I-95 Crash In Fairfield County

Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash on I-95 in Fairfield County in which a driver was ejected.

The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 30 in Fairfield, state police said.

According to state police, a Volvo box truck was traveling in the right lane of three on I-95 northbound when it was struck from behind by an Acura MDX.

The driver of the Acura was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

This case remains under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this accident, they are encouraged to contact Trooper Lebron-Hernandez at Troop G at 203-696-2500.

