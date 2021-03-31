Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dog Stolen During Home Burglary In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Have you seen this dog stolen during a residential burglary in Danbury?
Have you seen this dog stolen during a residential burglary in Danbury? Photo Credit: Danbury Police Department

Police are asking for help locating a dog that was stolen during a home burglary in Fairfield County.

The incident took place on Thursday, March 25 in Danbury, in the area of Mill Ridge Road.

During the burglary, a 1-year-old American Bully named "Godiva" was stolen, Danbury Police said.

Now police are hoping someone will recognize the dog from the pictures posted and let them know so the much-beloved pet can be returned to her family.

Godiva

Danbury Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the whereabouts of “Godiva” is asked to call Det. Travis Kupchok at 203-797-2168 or the Detective Bureau anonymous tips line at 203-790-8477.

