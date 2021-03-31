Dog Stolen During Home Burglary In Fairfield County

Police are asking for help locating a dog that was stolen during a home burglary in Fairfield County.
The incident took place on Thursday, March 25 in Danbury, in the area of Mill Ridge Road.
During the burglary, a 1-year-old American Bully named "Godiva" was stolen, Danbury Police said.
Now police are hoping someone will recognize the dog from the pictures posted and let them know so the much-beloved pet can be returned to her family.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the whereabouts of “Godiva” is asked to call Det. Travis Kupchok at 203-797-2168 or the Detective Bureau anonymous tips line at 203-790-8477.
