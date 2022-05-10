Delivery Driver Dies After Crash In Shelton

A Fairfield County man who drove his oil delivery truck into a yard and home has died from his injuries days after the incident.

The incident took place in Shelton around 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, said Det. Richard Bango. of the Shelton Police Department.

Responding Shelton Fire Department firefighters found an oil delivery truck in extremely close proximity to the front of the home on Sheehy Lane with the driver still inside the truck and unresponsive, the department said.

Firefighters removed the man and provided rapid first aid until an ambulance arrived and transported him to an area hospital, the Shelton Fire Department said.

The truck had crashed through the yard and barely touched the house, causing minor damage, the department added.

The driver, who has not been identified, died several days after the crash, Bango said.

An investigation is underway into whether the man suffered a medical emergency causing the crash.

