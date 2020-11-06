Danbury Man Accused Of Assaulting Co-Worker In Westport

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a co-worker in Fairfield County.

Ronal Polanco-Bolivar, 36, of Danbury, who was wanted on a warrant, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 3, after turning himself into Westport Police, said Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

The incident took place on Friday, Oct. 9, when the complainant came to police headquarters reporting that he had been assaulted earlier that same day while working at a Westport residence, Prezioso said.

The man alleged that he had been struck by Polanco-Bolivar, whom he identified as a co-worker.

The victim sustained a minor injury. Contact was made with Polanco-Bolivar who denied the allegation. Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was sought and granted for Polanco-Bolivar, Prezioso said.

Per the warrant, Polanco-Bolivar was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

He was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 4.

