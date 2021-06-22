Contact Us
CT State Trooper Faces DUI Charge In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
A Connecticut State trooper has been arrested for DUI by Bethel Police.
A Connecticut State Police trooper has been arrested for driving under the influence and other charges in Fairfield County.

Trooper Andrew Murphy was arrested by Bethel Police around 2:10 a.m., Sunday, June 20, after an officer spotted him in a parking lot stumbling and apparently intoxicated, said Bethel PD Lt. Robert J. Durkin. 

The officer spoke with Murphy and instructed him not to drive his vehicle, which was parked, Durkin said.

"Murphy disregarded the officer, entered his vehicle, and began driving," he said.

The officer attempted to stop Murphy using lights and sirens, but Murphy did not stop for the officer and continued driving until he arrived home, police said.

Once stopped, Murphy exited his vehicle and a DUI investigation began.

During the investigation, Murphy attempted to get to his vehicle after being ordered not to so, Durkin said.

He was arrested and charged with:

  • DUI
  • Disobeying sign from an officer
  • Interfering with police

He was released on bond and is due to appear in court on Monday, June 28 in Danbury. 

Murphy has been with the Connecticut State Police since July 5, 2019, and is assigned to Troop A in Southbury. 

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

