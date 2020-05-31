CT Roadways Reopen After Closures Caused By Protests

Roadways that were closed in Norwalk due to protests over police-involved incidents, including the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis, have now reopened.

All roads affected in the city reopened by 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, Norwalk Police said.

Connecticut Avenue (Route 1) had been closed between Rampart Road and Scribner Avenue in Norwalk. The closure was extended to Scribner Avenue.

In addition, South Main Street near the Norwalk Police Station and West Street were both congested.

'Thank you, community partners, neighbors and friends who participated in the peaceful protest today," Norwalk Police said in a statement. "Thank you for your patience. Together, we kept everyone safe and ensured that the right to protest was protected. We Stand Together against police brutality."

A stretch of I-95 in New Haven was shut down most of the afternoon in both directions with hundreds of protestors on the roadway.

Lanes have reopened on I-84 in Waterbury after they were closed for protestors on the roadway between exits 22 and 23.

