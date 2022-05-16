Clerks At Seven Shelton Businesses Busted Selling Tobacco, E-Cigs To Minors

Employees at seven businesses were busted selling tobacco and e-cigarettes to minors during a special sting operation, police in Fairfield County announced.

In late April, in Shelton, law enforcement agencies conducted unannounced compliance inspections at 17 locations to see if clerks would sell to underage buyers.

Of the 17 locations, seven were found to be non-compliant and offending clerks were ticketed and fined $300.

These locations in Shelton were found to not be in compliance, according to the Shelton Police Department:

Shelton Smoker on Howe Avenue;

Howe Market & Deli on Howe Avenue;

Valero on Howe Avenue;

Puff City on River Road;

Super Saver Spirits on Bridgeport Avenue;

Shelton Smoke City on Bridgeport Avenue;

Smoke World on Bridgeport Avenue.

Officials noted that those businesses have also been referred to the Department of Revenue Services for possible administrative action.

These 10 retailers were in compliance, according to police:

Cleto’s Wine and Spirits on Howe Avenue;

Howe Liquor Mart on Howe Avenue;

Walgreens on Bridgeport Avenue;

JD’s Wine and Spirits on River Road;

Wheels on Stratford Road;

Cumberland Farms on River Road;

White Hills Wine and Spirits on Leavenworth Road;

Citgo on River Road;

Adro Liquor Store on River Road;

Citgo on Leavenworth Road.

The operation was conducted by the:

Shelton Police Department,

State of Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program.

