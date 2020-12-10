Brothers Busted With Drugs After Citizen Complaints Of Dealing, Police Say

Two Fairfield County brothers were nabbed on a variety of drug offenses following the execution of several search warrants.

Terrel Little, 29, and Terrance Little, 31, both of Danbury, were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 9, following a weeks-long investigation, said Danbury Police Lt. Mark Williams.

The investigation began after the department received citizen complaints related to Terrel selling illicit drugs from the residence and throughout the Danbury area, Williams said.

According to Williams, at 1 p.m., Wednesday, investigators of the Danbury Police Special Investigations Division, with the assistance of other units, established surveillance of the residence of Terrel and Terrance Little.

During the surveillance, Terrel was followed from his residence to another Danbury address where he was taken into custody for the purpose of executing a search warrant for the car he was driving and his person. During the stop, Terrel allegedly was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine and was arrested, Williams said.

After taking Terrel into custody, investigators proceeded to the brother's home to execute that search and seizure warrant. Upon entry, Terrance was found in the residence along with several forms of illicit drugs and he, too, was arrested.

During the course of searching Terrel, the car he was driving and the residence of Terrel and Terrance, a substantial quantity of marijuana, THC products, fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and money were seized, Williams said.

Both men were charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Three counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1500’ school

Possession of a controlled substance within 1500’ school

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell < kilo marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia within 1500’ school

They are being held on a $200,000 bond.

