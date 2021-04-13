Body Found In Pond ID'd As Man Who Was Missing For Months In Fairfield County

Police have announced that the body of a man found floating in a retention pond in Connecticut is that of a Fairfield County man.

Danbury Police said on Tuesday, April 13, that the body found in the pond at 55 Mill Plain Road, is that of Todd Smith, age 57, of Danbury, who has been missing since Saturday, Jan. 16, said Danbury Police Det. Lt. Mark Williams.

"The medical examiner found no apparent signs of trauma and could not provide an exact cause of death, as toxicology reports are still pending," Williams said.

However, the medical examiner was able to positively identify the deceased as Smith, he added.

Williams said there doesn't appear to be any foul play involved in Smith's untimely passing.

"The Danbury Police Department extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," Williams said.

A Silver Alert had been issued for Smith in January days after his disappearance.

He was known to frequent the area near the pond and was reportedly seen with a red bicycle in the area.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.