Boaters, Kayaker Rescued In Separate Long Island Sound Incidents

Joe Lombardi
The incidents occurred on the Long Island Sound off the coast of Stamford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three stranded boaters and a kayaker were rescued in two separate Long Island Sound incidents off the coast of Fairfield County.

City of Stamford firefighters, manning the Fireboat 236, rescued the kayaker in distress at around 4:15 p.m. Monday, July 6 after a telephone report prompted the response of the city's emergency services, the Stamford Fire Department said. 

The vicitim was reported to be on a breakwall off on Greenway Island. The fire department's fireboat and SCUBA rescue units were dispatched in addition to Stamford EMS and Stamford Police. Units on shore at Cove Island park spotted the kayaker and directed the fireboat in to effect the rescue. 

The kayaker was safely brought on board at around 4:45 p.m. and transported to the West Beach dock into the care of SEMS paramedics for evaluation.

In a related incident on Friday, July 3, a small boat, located near the Stamford lighthouse, experienced difficulties and called 911 for assistance, the Stamford FD said.

Fireboat 236 responded and found the three boaters on the rocks with the boat nearby.

The boaters were brought abord the fireboat and their vessel was towed back to the dock. The boaters were not injured, the department said.

