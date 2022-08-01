33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend.

The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31.

According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.

Torres was thrown and hit a metal guardrail, before landing, state police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under currently investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information to call Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or Patrick.Miko@ct.gov.

Police are also looking for anyone who may have been in the area and have dashcam video, to contact Trooper Miko.

