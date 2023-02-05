2 Charged In Theft Of Hairless Cat, High-End Good In Shelton Hotel Burglary

A man and woman have been charged in connection with the theft of a hairless cat named Princess and high-end goods at a Fairfield County hotel.

The burglary took place in Shelton on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Old Stratford Road.

During the burglary, Princess was taken along with some $8,5000 in goods including Gucci and Fendi handbags, Shelton Police said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, police arrested 20-year-old Zyair Lopez, and 24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves, both of Bridgeport.

They were charged with:

Burglary

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Both were released on a $10,000 bond.

Police recovered some of the stolen items, but Princess is still missing, they said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location of Princess the cat is asked to contact Detective Nugent at 203-924-1544.

