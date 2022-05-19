Slain Shelton Teen Remembered As 'Wonderfully Happy Person With Big Heart'

A 17-year-old prep school student-athlete in Fairfield County who was stabbed to death by another teen is being described as a "wonderfully happy person," with a big heart.

James "Jimmy" McGrath, of the village of Huntington in the town of Shelton, died on Sunday, May 15 after being stabbed during an altercation at a Shelton home by a 16-year-old New Haven County teen.

McGrath, who was a junior at Fairfield Prep, was the son of Margaret and Kevin McGrath and was the "sunshine of their life," his obituary said. He also had a sister Rose, described as his best friend and confidant.

Many described McGrath as a wonderfully happy person with a big heart who was a loving friend to many, his obituary said.

"He loved his school, Fairfield Prep, and he excelled as an athlete in every sport he chose. He played football and lacrosse for Fairfield Prep and as a youth for Shelton and Connecticut Wolves as well," his obituary said.

"He understood the meaning of being part of a team. His loyalty and support to his team members were known to all and his teammates and coaches treasured his dedication and willingness to work hard so that the team could be the very best it could possibly be. It was never just about Jimmy - it was always about the team."

In addition to his parents and sister, McGrath his grandfather, Thomas Murren of Trumbull, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Rose Murren, Carroll, and Virginia McGrath.

A walk-through visitation will take place on Thursday, May 19, from 4-7 p.m. at the Egan Chapel of Saint Ignatius of Loyola at Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Friday, May 20, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairfield College Preparatory School, 1073 North Benson Road., Fairfield, CT 06824 in memory of Jimmy McGrath.

To leave an online condolence, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.