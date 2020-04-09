Severe Weather Alert: Strong Storm System With 50 MPH Wind Gusts Will Sweep Through Region

Get set for a stretch of stormy weather as a strong system from the Midwest sweeps through this region.

Thunderstorms are likely to develop early in the afternoon on Thursday, April 9 ahead of an approaching cold front.

Some of the storms could be severe with heavy rain at times and damaging wind gusts of 35 to 50 miles per hour, the National Weather Service says.

The window for most of the storm activity is from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday. A coastal flood advisory is in effect from noon to 2 p.m. and wind advisory from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for southern Westchester, coastal Connecticut, northern Nassau County and northwestern Suffolk County.

Some of the storms could produce small hail.

Thursday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s.

After the storms pass through, shower activity is expected until around 7 p.m. Thursday.

It will be breezy overnight with the low temperature in the mid 30s.

Friday, April 10 will be cloudy and windy with a high temperature around 50 degrees. Winds will be out of the west between 18 and 25 miles per hour with gusts from 40 to up to 50 miles per hour.

