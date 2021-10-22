Former Fairfield County Resident Sentenced For Fraud, Identity Theft Offenses

A former Fairfield County resident has been sentenced to 65 months in prison for fraud and identity theft offenses related to a scheme leasing and purchasing vehicles and motorcycles.

Domingo St. Hilaire Rosario, age 57, formerly of Danbury, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Hartford, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, beginning in late 2017, Rosario, Jamie Pinto, and another individual conspired to use stolen identities to obtain vehicles and motorcycles at dealerships in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

As part of the scheme, Rosario arranged for a car or motorcycle to be purchased or leased from a dealership in the name of an identity theft victim, and Pinto or another co-conspirator impersonated the identity theft victim at the dealership to complete the paperwork.

Rosario supplied his co-conspirators with fraudulent identification documents bearing the victim’s personal identifying information, and with a fraudulent photo identification that contained the identifying information of the victim and a photograph of a co-conspirator. Rosario intended to sell or export the vehicles.

Through this scheme, Rosario and his co-conspirators acquired at least 13 vehicles and attempted to acquire at least two more. Some of the vehicles were recovered by law enforcement and returned to the dealers.

In addition to the prison time, Rosario was ordered to pay $203,873.11 in restitution.

Rosario was caught in 2018 when he was stopped by the New Jersey State Police driving a Chevrolet Silverado that had been obtained through the fraud from a dealership in Vernon, Connecticut.

After that encounter, he fled to the Dominican Republic. In 2019, a federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Rosario. He was extradited from the Dominican Republic in May 2020 and is detained.

Rosario pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

