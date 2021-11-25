Fairfield County Man Wins $50,000 CT Lottery Prize In Ticket Purchased At Food Mart

A trio of Connecticut residents is feeling lucky after cashing in winning CT Lottery tickets worth tens of thousands of dollars that were sold at area convenience stores.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, New London County resident Hoai Tam Trinh, of Groton, cashed in a winning $50,000 "POWERBALL" ticket that was sold at the Veterans Convenience on Gold Star Highway in Groton.

Later that day, Hartford County resident Camilla Buckerrough, of Bristol, claimed a top $100,000 prize on a "$100,000 Cashword 11" ticket that was sold at the Pine Street Package Store in Bristol.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, in Fairfield County, Christopher Golias, of Newtown, cashed in a "5X the Money 14th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Stop & Go Food Mart on Main Street in Monroe.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only ones to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Monday, Nov. 22, a winning $20,000 "20X Cash 7th Edition" was cashed in by a Danbury resident that was sold at J&R Lake Avenue in Danbury;

On Nov. 22, a winning $20,000 "20X Cash 7th Edition" was cashed in by a Wethersfield resident that was sold at Wolcott Hill Mall in Wethersfield ;

; On Nov. 22, Norwalk resident Jose Alan Galindo Rodriguez won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Ayush Food Mart in Norwalk;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Ayush Food Mart in Norwalk; On Nov. 22, Meriden resident Daniel Smith won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the H & H Mart in Meriden;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the H & H Mart in Meriden; On Nov. 23, Putnam resident Lori Foisy won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the KB Mart in Putnam;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the KB Mart in Putnam; On Nov. 23, New Haven resident Victoria Mewborn won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Minute Mart in Hamden;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Minute Mart in Hamden; On Nov. 24, Wethersfield resident Mahmut Alihodzic won $25,000 playing "Winter Ice Multiplier" on a ticket sold at the Wolcott Hill Mart in Wethersfield.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.