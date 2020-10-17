Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Shelton Daily Voice serves Shelton, CT
COVID-19: Positive Case, Exposure Lead To Quarantines At School In Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
Ridgefield High School
A positive case of COVID-19, as well as additional exposure, have led to quarantines at a high school in Fairfield County.

Ridgefield Public Schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva said in a message Friday night, Oct. 16 that about three dozen Ridgefield High School staff members and students have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to multiple sources of COVID.

That came after Da Silva reported earlier in the day that a member of the high school community had tested positive, leading to a 9:30 a.m. early dismissal and the start of contact tracing.

The individual is considered to have been infectious when last in the building on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Da Silva said.

Ridgefield's varsity football game scheduled for Friday night at Staples High School in Westport was canceled.

