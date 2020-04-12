COVID-19: Here's When Latest Metro-North Schedule Change Starts

As ridership continues to plummet to historic lows amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the MTA announced it will once again be altering the schedule for Metro-North trains.

Beginning on Monday, April 13, Metro-North will operate on an hourly schedule on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines during both the weekdays and weekends. The Pascack Valley and Port Jervis lines will remain on Saturday schedules, with hourly service at some points of the day.

Changes also include Harlem Line trains to operate every two hours on weekdays between Southeast and Wassaic. There is no service between Southeast and Wassaic on weekends.

The latest change comes as officials say they’ve experienced a 95 percent drop in ridership as people adhere to social distancing and “stay at home” orders. Ticket sales are also reportedly down 97 percent from the same time a year ago.

Since the outbreak began, MTA has begun sanitizing and disinfecting stations and trains at least twice a day, though it continues to lose millions of dollars weekly.

“We would like to remind customers that trains are running for health care workers, first responders and essential personnel only,” Metro-North said in a statement. “If you don't absolutely need to be traveling, please stay home.”

The new schedule can be found on the MTA website here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.