COVID-19: CTDOT Takes Precautions For Public Transportation System

Connecticut transportation officials are taking extra precautions for the state's public transportation system as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Based on recommendations from the CDC and other experts, the state's Department of Transportation is sanitizing all trains and buses nightly, including an interior wipe down of all surfaces using enhanced cleaning and disinfecting qualities, the department said on Thursday, March 12.

These actions, which began last week, are being conducted for all CTrail Hartford Line, CTrail Shore Line East, and New Haven Line (Metro-North) commuter rail services, as well as all CTtransit and local transit district bus services throughout the state.

“We would like to assure our customers that we are taking all appropriate measures to address this public health crisis,” stated CTDOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “The health and well-being of all of our passengers and employees is our number one priority and we will continue to monitor and stay on top of the situation as it changes.”

MTA officials said they are also taking extra steps in cleaning each train and bus and station, including high-touch surfaces such as turnstiles, ticket machines, and handrails.

"The safety of the public and our employees is a top priority for us," the MTA said.

In addition, CTDOT station operators have increased cleaning of local stations using CDC-recommended cleaning products and methods.

At the busiest train stations -- Stamford, Bridgeport, and New Haven -- touchpoints such as door handles, escalator handrails, and elevator buttons are being wiped down multiple times each day, the department said.

