Bridgeport Man Killed In Route 8 Crash In Shelton

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 8 after leaving the roadway and hitting a clump of trees in the median.

Clinton McDevitt, age 51, of Bridgeport, was killed around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 on Route 8 in Shelton.

McDevitt was traveling northbound on Route 8 when his 2003 Acura MDX near Exit 13 in Shelton when the car veered into the left shoulder, entered the median, and collided with several trees causing the car to roll over, said the Connecticut State Police.

McDevitt suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. 

State police are asking any witnesses to the crash to contact Trooper Daniel McCue at 203-393-4200 or at Daniel.mccue@ct.gov

