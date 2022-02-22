8-Year-Old Found After Going Missing From Airbnb In New England Where His Family Was Staying

An 8-year-old boy who was reported missing from an Airbnb where his parents were staying in Western Massachusetts has been located, state police announced.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Monterey Police Department in Berkshire County requested assistance from the Massachusetts State Police with a search for an 8-year-old boy who had been reported missing.

Police said that the child was missing since approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning from an Airbnb house that he was staying at with his family.

The search involved members from:

State Police-Lee Barracks;

Lieutenant and sergeant from Troop B Headquarters;

Monterey Police;

Monterey Fire;

Great Barrington Police;

Williamstown Police;

Pittsfield Police;

State Police K9 units;

Barrington Police K9 units;

Troopers from the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

According to police, shortly before 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning, SERT troopers Dan Fanion and Robert Berrena, along with a local resident who was assisting in the search, located the boy along the wood line behind a home on Fairview Road.

The boy has since been reunited with his parents safely.

